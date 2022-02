GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on the 1000 block of Powers Ave NW.

The male victim showed up at Spectrum Butterworth hospital around 2:45 in the afternoon Thursday with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is cooperating. The shooting is believed to have happened while the victim was inside of a car.

The vehicle has been recovered with bullet holes, according to GRPD.