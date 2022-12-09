Man sentenced to 31–100 years for GR 1-year-old's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced.

The victim, Alexander “Xan” Butler, was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this year. Alex Radulovic, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly confessed to slamming the child on the ground.

Radulovic pleaded no contest to murder and second-degree child abuse in September.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Radulovic was sentenced Thursday to 31–100 years behind bars.

