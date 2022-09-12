Watch Now
Man charged in GR 1-year-old's death pleads no contest

Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 12, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Grand Rapids earlier this year has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse.

Alexander “Xan” Butler was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids on Feb. 5.

A probable cause affidavit released days later said 23-year-old Alex Radulovic, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, confessed to slamming the child on the ground multiple times.

The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison, and the child abuse charge is punishable by a maximum of 10 years.

Radulovic is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8.

