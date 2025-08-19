Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot in altercation with GRPD sentenced in separate incident

Grand Rapids Police Department
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man charged in two separate incidents involving Grand Rapids Police has been sentenced to 10-30 years in prison.

This sentencing is connected to the attempted murder and torture charges against Nodin Chervenka in a Feb. 2024 incident.

He also received time served of 589 days for the felonious assault and resisting and opposing an officer.

Chervenka is the man charged after a Dec. 2023 incident near Union Ave. and Lyon St. Police said the then-19-year-old charged an officer with a box cutter and was shot by police. The Kent County Prosecutor did not end up charging any officers involved.

The incidents were not related.

