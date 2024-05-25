Emergency surgery stabilizes man shot multiple times in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 it happened on the city’s southside near Ionia Ave. SW and Hall St. SE.

Upon arrival, investigators found an adult male who was shot multiple times.

That man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but after undergoing emergency surgery, is now in stable condition.

Investigators say any suspects ran away before they arrived at the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re encouraged to get in touch with GRPD. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or on their website.

This investigation is still ongoing.

