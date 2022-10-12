Man pleads guilty to arson at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Paw Paw man pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of arson at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo. Joshua Brereton committed the arson on July 31.

According to the Department of Justice, Brereton purchased Citronella tiki torch fuel, a Duraflame fire starter log, a utility lighter, and a black baseball hat from a Walmart in Paw Paw. While dressed in a camouflage jacket, black hat, and hiking shoes, Brereton breached Planned Parenthood’s security fence.

He then set fires near the front entrance and southwest corner of the building. He also ignited the Duraflame starter log and threw it onto the building’s roof, which caused a third fire. Brereton then fled the scene.

Brereton had previously posted a video on YouTube, in which he described abortion as genocide. He had also posted similar anti-abortion articles and items on Facebook.

“This fire was a senseless act of political violence,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “In our democracy, resorting to violence is never an acceptable means to address policy disputes. Moreover, Brereton’s actions could have injured innocent citizens and first responders. Today’s guilty plea is an important step to ensure the safety of our community.”

“Arson is a heinous act of violence, and has a severe impact on the community,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai. “Combined resources and expertise through our state and local partnerships allowed for a quick resolve of this violent act.”

Brereton is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, at 1:30 p.m. before United States District Judge Paul L. Maloney. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, with a maximum possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution to the victim. It is also estimated that he will be ordered to pay $20,000 in addition to all other penalties.

