Man killed in Grand Rapids weekend shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in a shooting on Saturday in southeast Grand Rapids was identified by investigators on Monday.

Dayshawn Guyton, 23, died on September 6 near the intersection of 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. Officers found Guyton around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they continue to investigate the death of the man known to friends as "Lil Ike."

No information on a suspect was released.

If you have any information, call detectives at (616) 456-3380 or you can submit a tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube