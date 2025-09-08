Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Grand Rapids weekend shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in a shooting on Saturday in southeast Grand Rapids was identified by investigators on Monday.

Dayshawn Guyton, 23, died on September 6 near the intersection of 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. Officers found Guyton around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they continue to investigate the death of the man known to friends as "Lil Ike."

No information on a suspect was released.

If you have any information, call detectives at (616) 456-3380 or you can submit a tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

