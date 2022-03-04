Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in SE Grand Rapids

GRPD cruiser 05092021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 05092021
Posted at 3:43 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:43:24-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids overnight into Friday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says it happened at a gas station in the area of Eastern Avenue and 32nd Street.

We’re told a man in his 20s to early 30s was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries sustained in the shooting.

GRPD was unable to obtain a suspect description but says they learned the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Kentwood in early March.

Police affirm the shooting is not believed to be random.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are encouraged to call investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-local-promo-480x360-Monday.jpg

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial