Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Man hospitalized after Grand Rapids shooting

items.[0].image.alt
GRPD
Grand Rapids Police
Posted at 10:06 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 22:06:21-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man has is hospitalized after a shooting in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place near the intersection on Burton Street and South Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital via a private ride and is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. It is not yet known if this shooting is related to another shooting that occurred in Grand Rapids earlier in the evening.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids shooting hospitalizes victim, closes portion of US-131

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News