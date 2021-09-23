Man hospitalized after Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man has is hospitalized after a shooting in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place near the intersection on Burton Street and South Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital via a private ride and is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. It is not yet known if this shooting is related to another shooting that occurred in Grand Rapids earlier in the evening.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids shooting hospitalizes victim, closes portion of US-131

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube