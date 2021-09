GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, according to police.

Part of US-131 is closed following the incident.

The shooting occurred at Logan Street and Century Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told the closure affects the southbound lanes near the exit by Wealthy Street.

GRPD says one victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube