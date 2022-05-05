Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Man charged in Grand Rapids shooting death

Khalil Childrey Mugshot.jpg
GRPD Mugshot
Khalil Childrey Mugshot.jpg
Posted at 3:29 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 03:30:08-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Khalil Yusaf-Ali Childrey, 24, has been charged with open murder and felony firearm for a shooting death that occurred this past weekend. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed the charges.

On Sunday, at 10 pm, Grand Rapids Police responded to a shooting that occurred in Stonebrooke Townhouses in northeast Grand Rapids.

Stacey Majewski was taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities say she died from her injuries.

Officers located and arrested Childrey later that night near Service Drive and Ball Avenue. At the scene, officers also found a pistol registered to Childrey.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, during police interviews, Childrey said that he and Majewski were involved in a relationship and had an argument the night of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News