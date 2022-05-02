Woman hospitalized after shooting on northeast side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One woman has been hospitalized after being shot in Grand Rapids Sunday evening.

According to police, a call about a possible shooting off Stonebrooke Drive NE came in just before 10 p.m.

They say that one woman was shot and is being treated at a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect from this shooting is in custody, as investigators say they don't know whether the suspect and the victim were connected in any way.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them or Silent Observer.

