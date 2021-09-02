Man accused of multiple abduction attempts in Grand Rapids charged with sexual assault, kidnapping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of attempting to abduct several children in Grand Rapids last week has been arraigned on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Grand Rapids police say 39-year-old Franklin Delano Farley has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping-child enticement for the Crosby Street incident, as well as one count of assault with intent to kidnap and assault with intent to commit penetration for the Richmond Park incident.

We’re told Farley was denied bond.

Farley was taken into custody shortly before 8 Tuesday morning.

According to Grand Rapids police, five attempted abductions have all happened since Thursday in the area of Alpine and Richmond, with two attempts happening in Richmond Park near Harrison School.

The man was allegedly trying to lure their kids with a story about looking for a lost dog. He also allegedly implied that he had a weapon on him in at least one of the incidents.

