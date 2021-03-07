Male pedestrian hit and killed at Grand Rapids intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 42-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and later died on the city's southwest side Sunday morning.

At 7:45 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Division Avenue and Wealthy Street SW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers and medical personnel discovered a pedestrian who had been hit and began lifesaving measures.

The 42-year-old Grand Rapids man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and cooperated fully with investigators.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of relatives.

The GRPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact officer Justin Ewald at (616) 456-4282, officer Tony Bailey at (616) 456-3938, Sgt. Rob Veenstra at (616) 456-3771, or anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

