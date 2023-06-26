MADD names GRPD 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) honored the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) with the 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency Award during their yearly award luncheon Friday.

One of the department’s officers, Kaylyn Stephens, was also recognized as one of MADD's recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Officer Award, according to GRPD.

“We are honored to receive these awards,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “They show the dedication and commitment of GRPD officers to keep our community safe.”

We’re told Grand Rapids officers arrested 448 people last year for operating while intoxicated, 93 of whom were “super drunk” with blood alcohol content exceeding .17. GRPD says 18 of those people arrested had children in the car at the time, leading to child endangerment charges.

With grant initiatives from Michigan’s Office of Highway and Safety Planning, GRPD says it devoted 146 hours to curbing OWI, distracted driving and speeding. In total, we’re told more than 7,300 traffic stops were made throughout 2022.

