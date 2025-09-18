Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Machine Gun Kelly announces 2026 tour stop at Acrisure Amphitheater

Machine Gun Kelly Performs on NBC's Today Show
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Machine Gun Kelly performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, June 20, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Machine Gun Kelly Performs on NBC's Today Show
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We now know another show on the list for Acrisure Amphitheater's inaugural season.

Artist Machine Gun Kelly Grand Rapids listed as a concert stop on June 17, 2026.

mgk 2.png

Tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 25.

Last week, the first announced show for the innaugural season of the Amphitheater was released, country singer Russell Dickerson on May 30, 2026.

ASM Global, the company in charge of managing the venue, confirmed to FOX 17 that Dickerson will not be the first act to perform at the venue, and discussions are still underway regarding the opening performance.

The currently-under construction amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is set to be completed by May 1, 2026.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER