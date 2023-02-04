Lyon Square project gets green light from EGLE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some new green space may be coming to West Michigan with the state signing off on Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.'s (DGRI) Lyon Square project.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is giving the green light to DGRI to move forward with the Lyon Square project.

It's a project that includes a lot more green, in an area that many say is need of some.

“There's green space kind of on the other side of the river but this side is kind of off; it's like a concrete jungle kind of feel. So greenery what would be great,” Eunice Im said.

Renderings show a massive deck that extends over the Grand River. There is also more green, including shrubs and trees. At this point, there’s no word on when this project might be complete or how much it’s going to cost.

“It reminded me of California, actually,” Im added.

This spot of the river is often a highly traveled area, and despite the cold some are checking out the World of Winter.

“Walking around and looking at everything, we try to find the gnome sculptures,” Jaylynn and Brooklyn Gibbs said.

Im, who is a third-year college student at Michigan State University, often walks her dog Pablo around the river.

“I have to do for my mental health just to make sure I, you know, keep the winter blues at bay so I can stay productive and engaged with the city too because it's a fun space.

She says she's looking forward to this project when it's done.

“I think it would attract more people to come out and kind of be active and enjoy the space,” Im said.

The project is a small part of a bigger picture. There's a big push to restore the Grand River into a more natural flow of rapids.

Project leaders say at this moment there's no plan to connect this area down to the river, but are open to the idea further down the road.

