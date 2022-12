GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to offer input on how a Grand Rapids-owned property on the southwest side should be developed.

The property in question is located on 1350 Cesar E. Chavez Ave, city officials say.

We’re told the property lies in the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood and is just under a third of an acre in size.

Development proposals are due Feb. 10, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

