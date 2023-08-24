Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tours affordable housing site at fmr Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist toured a former Grand Rapids school Thursday that will be converted into affordable housing units.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the building will be transformed into 27 separate homes.

“Our Make it in Michigan strategy is designed to help more people, businesses, and communities ‘make it’ here in Michigan,” says Gilchrist. “Whether it’s renovating the site of the former Seymour Christian School, or building affordable housing on abandoned land, the TIF program will create good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and lower costs for businesses and families looking for affordable housing options.”

Gilchrist’s visit comes one month after the state says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation granting Michigan communities greater ability to fund affordable housing projects.

Governor Whitmer hopes to add or preserve 75,000 apartment units in five years.

“Part of our pledge as the new majority is to amplify the voices that have long gone ignored, and that’s why we are putting a special emphasis on passing legislation that will increase access to safe, affordable housing,” says Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks. “We are tackling this issue from every angle, from investing in housing programs and aid organizations to using new tools to encourage developers to break ground. No Michigander should be priced out of having a roof over their head.”

