LPGA Classic champion donates $25K to Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced it is donating $25,000 to Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) on 2022 LPGA Classic Champion Jennifer Kupcho’s behalf.

It comes one year after 2021 Champion Nelly Korda did the same, the grocery retailer tells us.

“It speaks volumes to the spectacular community support these players feel during tournament week that two consecutive champions would choose to keep their donation in Grand Rapids,” says President & CEO Rick Keyes. “Our spectators, volunteers and business partners make the tournament experience one of the best on the tour – not just for our community but clearly for the players, as well.”

Meijer says Kupcho’s host family has close ties with KFB and her donation to the nonprofit is meant as a thank you to them.

“I learned about this incredible organization from the host family that I’ve stayed with during tournament week for the past two years, as my host Damon Bouwkamp works at Kids’ Food Basket,” says Kupcho. “The efforts they’re leading to increase access to healthy foods for children and foster food equity in this community are amazing and having this personal connection to the organization makes this even more special to me.”

We’re told Meijer donated $1 million to KFB back in March.

The 2023 LPGA Classic is scheduled to run June 15–18.

