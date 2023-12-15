Lori's Voice gifts wheelchair-accessible van to family of child with rare disorder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lucky family received a special holiday gift Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

That gift came in the form of a wheelchair-accessible van from Lori’s Voice.

The Honderich family was gifted the van for their son Kennett, who has FOXG1 — a rare neurological disorder that prevents the human brain from developing completely.

Beforehand, the family used a specialized car seat. But that seat required them to lift Kennett into it.

They say the new van will make a world of difference going forward.

“It's a game changer. Like, we can reel him in; we can lift him in his chair in at home,” says Greg, Kennett’s father. “And we don't have to twist and bend to get him in. And as he grows, it just gets more and more difficult the way the heavier he'll be.”

The family tells FOX 17 they plan to take more trips together.

