Long Road Distillers planning to open new cocktail bar in East Hills neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Long Road Distillers is expanding its West Michigan footprint.

The company announced this week that it’s opening a new location on Cherry Street SE in the East Hills neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

The cocktail bar concept will be known as Less Traveled.

Long Road says it will be an intimate bar with both indoor and outdoor seating.

There will be no kitchen on-site, but there are plans to offer small snacks.

“With the evolution of service in our industry over the past few years, outdoor experiences are more important than ever,” said Jon O’Connor, co-owner of Long Road Distillers. “Having limited outdoor options at our West Side location, Less Traveled gives us the opportunity to create a vibrant, open-air experience that activates a previously underutilized portion of the block.”

Long Road says Less Traveled will be licensed as an off-premises tasting room for the distillery with all distilling and production operations still being conducted at its Leonard Street NW location.

Long Road is working to get approval from both the city and the state with the goal of opening Less Traveled later this spring.