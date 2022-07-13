GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids wedding venue that says it won’t book LGBTQ+ couples is now under investigation by city officials.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city said the Office of Equity and Engagement was looking into claims that the Broadway Avenue’s policy violates its human rights ordinance.

The ordinance, which passed in 2019, prohibits people from withholding public services from others based on sexual orientation.

Those who do so face a civil infraction up to $500.

“At this time, we are unable to speculate if the policy violates the city’s human rights ordinance,” said the spokesperson. “As outline in the ordinance, staff must first investigate to determine if a violation has occurred. As of 3 p.m. today [Tuesday], the city’s Office of Equity and Engagement has officially received four complaints and has begun processing them.”

In an interview with FOX 17 on Monday, the Broadway Venue’s owners, Nick and Hannah Natale, attributed the decision to their religious beliefs.

“We just truly believe that marriage is between a man and a woman,” said Hannah. “That’s what we would like to serve here as well.”

The couple was unable to comment about the investigation on Tuesday.

Michigan’s civil rights law, the Elliot Larsen Act of 1976, does not include protections for people based on their sexual orientation, although the state Supreme Court is considering a case that may broaden the definition.

Kristen Holz, an associate attorney at Levine & Levine, says regardless, the Grand Rapids ordinance stands on its own.

“If you are going to operate within the city of Grand Rapids, you have to abide by all of the city ordinances,” said Holz. “It’s just a local law. One of them is having a dog on a leash and when you walk your dog, you have to abide by that. You don’t get to decide that you don’t have your dog on a leash because your dog is really well trained or you don’t believe in that.”

According to the city, 46 complaints have been received since December 2019, although 23 of the complaints were outside the city’s jurisdiction.

To date, no civil infractions have been issued for a violation of the ordinance.

The city is allowed to refer complaints onto a state or federal agency.