Local, state leaders celebrate ‘Make it in Michigan’ budget wins for city of GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State and city officials came together Friday to celebrate local budget wins for the city of Grand Rapids.

They say the investments will support much-needed improvements to public safety and recreation facilities.

Leaders who attended include Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Representative Kristian Grant and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, along with Grand Rapids public safety and parks officials.

The funding priorities are part of the “Make it in Michigan” budget’s overall emphasis on boosting equity, community investment and directed engagement with impacted community members throughout the budget process.

“We are really investing in the quality of life that people have in southeast Grand Rapids. As it has been mentioned before, there has been a lack of investment for a long time at every level for this area of town,” Rep. Grant said.

The first stop was at the Grand Rapids Fire Station on South Division.

The state budget allocates $35 million for the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s improvement projects, including building a new fire station in the third ward.

“These projects were going to take years, if not a decade or more, and this has really expedited that process. We are hoping to have shovels in the ground early spring and summer of next year,” Grand Rapids Fire Chief Brad Brown said.

After that, the group headed to the pool area of Martin Luther King Park.

