Local radio legend, Aris Peter Hampers, passes away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan airwaves are a little quieter today, as DJ Aris Peter Hampers has died.

Hampers started his career with a local hit in the band Phlegethon, then moved into radio where, as a DJ for WLAV, he had a hand in the lives of listeners— and the futures of thousands of local bands— for decades.

Andy O’Riley

He would eventually open up a disc shop that featured both movies and music, back when part of the music experience was holding it in your hands and building your own musical retreat— usually in the basement— which is where Hampers carefully cataloged his storied (and massive) collection.

According to MIX 95.7, rumor has it he was so dedicated to enhancing the audience's musical experience he had a metronome playing in the studio to ensure the beat transitioned smoothly from one song to the next.

During his storied career on West Michigan radio, Hampers also worked at WKLQ, WMAX, WCUZ, WFFX and WVIC.

No cause of death has been published, though Hampers announced his voice box and larynx had been irreparably damaged by a cancerous tumor in his windpipe in 2018.