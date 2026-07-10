Local pickleball pro Connor Mogle fulfills dream at Grand Rapids' Beer City Open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Beer City Open in Grand Rapids brings together the best pickleball players in the sport, including well-known names like Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters. But one of the most anticipated players on the main court this week is a local favorite: Connor Mogle.

This tournament carries special meaning for Connor; his journey to professional pickleball began at Belknap Park, the same venue where he is now competing as a pro.

Fox 17 Connor Mogle playing on the championship court at the Beer City Open.

"Yeah, it's super cool. I played in in my first Beer City Open, I think in 2022 and had a great experience," Mogle said. "[It was] always kind of my goal to be here as a pro on a team. So, yeah, it's just kind of fulfilling a dream this weekend."

Mogle grew up in Jackson and attended Spring Arbor University, but spent several of his formative pickleball years in Grand Rapids, making him a familiar face to the local pickleball community.

Fox 17 Pro pickleballer, Connor Mogle, signs an autograph for a fan at the Beer City Open July 9, 2026.

He credits the talent in the area as part of what shaped his game.

"There's a really good crew of high-level amateur players here, there's so many that are super into the game," Mogle said.

The Beer City Open has also built a reputation on the professional circuit for its crowds, something Mogle says sets it apart from other stops on the tour.

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"I just think the crowds of this tournament are unbelievable, you know. Yesterday it's pretty much full house, like on a Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday morning. You don't get that everywhere, you know?" Mogle shared. "We were in New York City two weeks ago. The crowds weren't even like this."

Having come up through the rankings at this very tournament, Mogle has had a front-row seat to the event's growth over the years.

Fox 17 Connor Mogle interviews with Fox 17's Josh Berry following a Major League Pickleball match at the Beer City Open.

"I've seen a ton of growth here ever since I started coming. You know, the vendor village is now just like taking up the entire parking lot, and used to kind of just be a couple tents on one court. So you can just see the physical growth right away," Mogle said.

Mogle is scheduled to play again Friday. The tournament championships will be broadcast on FOX 17 on Sunday.

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