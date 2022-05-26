Local moms send support to Uvalde community, urge reform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of West Michigan moms decided to turn their “thoughts and prayers” into action following the devastating shooting a Texas elementary school.

The handful of moms in Grand Rapids came together Wednesday in an effort to stop something that hurts too much each time it happens.

“I know it’s a complex situation and I’m not opposed to people owning guns, but it feels like we should be able to do something,” said Claire Barco, Mom.

Taylor Holmes organized the event.

She runs an online support group for local moms and felt compelled to use that platform to offer sympathy to Uvalde community members, but also push West Michigan legislators toward reform.

She plans to send all the letters and donations in the coming days.

“We just don’t know anymore what the next day is going to be…

“We’re having problems finding formula right now, but we can find war weapons all over the place,” said Holmes, event organizer.

Barco says she wants to see gun violence treated as a public health issue, as opposed to a subject of political debate.

“We could start treating gun deaths the way we do car deaths. Like you have to take a test before you get a license, you have to take a class, like all of these things that are basic things. We mandate seatbelts,” said Barco.

A difficult ask, but these moms say they’re not only doing this for their children, but also children nationwide.

If you’d like to send a card, letter or donation with the group, or join their online community, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube