Local dad riding 80 miles for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness and Lori's Voice

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A West Michigan father is currently on an 80-mile bike ride all to bring awareness and raise money for his son and kids like him who are living with a rare disease.

He's 13-year-old, Ezequiel Gonzalez, and has Spinal Muscular Atrophy type two.

Kids living with SMA type two often cannot walk, require around-the-clock care, and lots of specialized equipment.

That's why Ezequiel’s father, Gamalier, hopped on his bike at 4 a.m. on Friday, August 13 and riding from Comstock Park to Pentwater.

He's hoping the ride shines a light on the group called Lori's Voice.

The organization helps support families and children who are living with diseases and need some extra help.

Gamalier says this is his longest journey yet, but he's ready.

"Going for the gusto here,” he said. “I'm really excited about this journey and it's going to be a challenge. But I’m very confident that I will complete it. Along that, I hope that we can bring awareness to SMA and raise money for Lori’s Voice.”It’s a timely trip. August is SMA Awareness Month.