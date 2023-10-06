Local couple to open wine and coffee shop in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local couple has plans in the works to open up a new business— Chateau Grand Rapids aims to be a new destination offering coffee, small bites and wines from around the globe.

Owner Chris Swart says he and his wife, Allaire, are excited to open up their first small business on Cherry Street by the end of the year.

Right now, the business is going through the approval process for special land use and a liquor license.

The Swarts tell FOX 17 they have traveled around the globe sampling wine to serve at Chateau Grand Rapids.

They say their wine list will include selections from France, Italy and even lesser-known regions, like Georgia.

Wine by the glass will range from $10- $20, while bottles will be between $50- $500.

Business plans show Chateau Grand Rapids would open around 7 a.m., offering small-lot coffees that rotate weekly. Then, they would switch to wine service at 4 p.m.

Chateau hopes to host up to 44 people inside and a dozen more for outdoor seating.

Early renderings show the design will keep the historic nature of the building by included exposed brick.

