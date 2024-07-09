Local business to celebrate life, help bring justice for slain teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Saturday, July 13, The Garage Bar & Grill will hold a Celebration of Life as a way to bring justice for Amillier Penn, a 15-year-old shot and killed while playing football in early June.

Starting with remarks and prayers at noon, there will be a free taco bar hosted by owner, Kevin Farhat. The public is invited and encouraged to donate to the Silent Observer reward fund in hopes that someone will step forward with concrete evidence leading to an arrest in the case.

The current reward is $3,200. Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3308 or reach out to Silent Observer.

If you'd like to halp Penn's family, but cannot make it to the gathering, a GoFundMe has been set up for the family.