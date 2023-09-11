Local American Legion Post's trailer broken into

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A trailer that belongs to an American Legion Post in Grand Rapids was broken into last Monday while parked at an Ace Hardware. Several bottles and cans were stolen, which were going to be used to fund a campaign to help local veterans.

The trailer, which belongs to American Legion Post 451, is usually parked at the hardware store. At about 2 a.m. last Monday, someone pried open the side door of the trailer. They then walked away with 6-8 bags of bottles and cans.

“We’re all upset,” said American Legion 451 Adjutant John Friedli. “I mean, one of the things we hope to do with this, with the enclosed trailer, was to keep everything secure.”

American Legion 451 planned to sell the bottles and cans to raise funds for a local veterans’ home, as well as other nonprofits that help veterans. The loss is estimated between $50-100.

Friedli says that it will cost around $1,200 to replace the trailer door and make it more secure.

“It’s not going to stop us from doing the bottle can drive. Right? It’s just very upsetting that if people didn’t know that we’re using these bottles and cans to support local veterans, yet they don’t have any qualms and, you know, in breaking into it and taking what they want,” said Friedli.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

