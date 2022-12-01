'Live at Night with the Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show' coming to DeVos Performance Hall in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show will have a chance to see the show in person. Live at Night with the Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show will be held at the DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. The show is recommended for mature audiences only.

Live at Night with the Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show will feature the crew taking aim at local news stories, famous celebrities, and interact with the audience. It will also feature segments from the radio show, including Dumber than The Show Trivia.

A VIP pre-party will be held from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the DeVos Performance Hall main stage. It will include seating in the first four rows, a pre-show reception with light appetizers, one drink ticket per VIP ticket holder, a cash bar, question and answers with the crew, and a meet and greet/photo opportunity. VIP ticketholders must be 21 years old or older.

The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show is a syndicated radio show that is based in Grand Rapids at WGRD 97.9. The show is hosted by Gregg “Free Beer” Daniels and Chris “Hot Wings” Michaels. It also features executive producer Steve McKiernan and producer Kelly Cheesborough.

Live at Night with the Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show will be held at the DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, April 8. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

