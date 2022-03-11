LIVE at 11 a.m.: Mass of Christian Burial for Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Rose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The funeral mass for Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Rose, who passed away at his home in Grand Rapids on Ash Wednesday, is happening Friday.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew with Most Reverend Allen Vigneron, archbishop of Detroit, presiding.

You can watch the Mass of Christian Burial on our Antenna TV channel 17.2, the FOX 17 website, app and on the diocesan website and Facebook page.

Bishop Rose was the second bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord. He was installed as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Grand Rapids, where he served from 1989 until he was granted senior priest status in October 2003.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids

Thursday, a hearse carrying Bishop Rose’s body was escorted by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to the Cathedral of Saint Andrews.

Bishop Rose was 92 years old.

