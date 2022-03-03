Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Rose passes away at 92

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diocese of Grand Rapids has announced the passing of Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Rose on Ash Wednesday. He was 92 years old.

We’re told Rose was at St. Ann’s Home in Grand Rapids when he passed.

The Diocese says Bishop Rose is responsible for the formation of the Catholic Foundation of West Michigan and for regionalizing the Hispanic Ministry. We’re told he also held the first diocesan Pastoral Assembly back in 1995.

Bishop Walkowiak issued this statement after learning of Rose’s passing:

“Today, on Ash Wednesday, the Diocese of Grand Rapids has lost a man who dedicated his life to the Catholic faith. Bishop Robert Rose served the Church in the state of Michigan for more than 65 years. In each office – relying upon the grace of Holy Orders, a Spirit-filled wisdom, a compassionate heart and a delightful wit, he placed it all at the service of the Lord who anointed him for this vocation. During his episcopacy, Bishop Rose established many ministries that continue today with a particular emphasis on social justice and education. He established The Catholic Foundation of West Michigan, the Secretariat for Social Justice (now Catholic Charities West Michigan), the Bishop’s Fund for Catholic Education, reorganized parish pastoral councils, and fostered diocesan support in ecumenical activities. He valued the voice of the laity and ensured they were part of the decision-making process. He brought kindness to every interaction and empowered Catholics to share their faith. Please join me in offering prayers for his eternal rest and comfort to Bishop Rose’s family. We assure them of our prayers and thank God for Bishop Rose’s life and years of dedication to the Diocese of Grand Rapids. As we remember his profound impact on this diocese, we take heed of his episcopal motto and together we go forth as a Christian people, ‘In the Name of the Lord!’”

The Diocese says funeral arrangements are currently in the planning stages and will be shared with the public within the next several days.

The Catholic Foundation of West Michigan is currently accepting memorial contributions.

