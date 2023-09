GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Congresswoman Hillary Scholten is expected to announce a $5 million federal grant Monday morning benefiting Grand Rapids parks.

Scholten’s office tells FOX 17 the grant will be allocated to Friends of Grand Rapids Parks for the purpose of addressing environmental and economic concerns in the area.

Watch the announcement here:

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is expected to be in attendance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube