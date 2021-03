GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber is urging the state to provide wedding and banquet venues more support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says these venues have already lost reservations well into the summer months -- in some cases to neighboring states -- because they haven't been able to plan for future capacity limits and other restrictions.

Watch the news conference:

SEE MORE: Wedding venues urge Governor Whitmer to allow them to reopen