Lions, Wolverines' success boost sales at Legends Sports and Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday, for the first time in team history, Ford Field will hold the title of playoff host.

Believe it, faithful, long-suffering fans.

"Love the Lions, love seeing what they've done," said Lou Brown, the president of Legends Sports & Games.

The Grand Rapids-based sports memorabilia store has seen Barry Sanders-led teams sputter in the postseason and Calvin Johnson's record-setting years go to seeming waste. This year feels different.

"Honestly, I think with the weapons that [the offense has], they have the ability to do it," Brown said. "It'll be a good game. I hope it's a blowout."

Whether or not the Lions spoil Matthew Stafford's homecoming— or perhaps more importantly, deliver Jared Goff's revenge against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams— a successful season in Detroit has brought sales to the store.

"Our success has been helped a great deal by Michigan sports," Brown said. "Michigan and the Lions, specifically."

Earlier this week, Brown watched Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy win a national title against Washington, the Wolverine's first since 1997.

"The sports card industry has really blown up over the last couple of years," he said, mentioning how Aidan Hutchinson memorabilia has sold well this football season, due to his Ann Arbor-Allen Park connection. "We see new people all the time."

With monthly sports card shows and other events, Legends Sports & Games sees plenty of product shuffle in and out of their doors. In the future, they plan to move into the former Tuesday Morning building, a few storefronts down the parking lot.

"Baseball cards were for old guys. Now, kids are loving it," Brown said. "They're getting their dads to come in here."

The "old guys" haven't seen the Lions win a playoff game since the 1991-92 season, their grandchildren likely haven't seen anything but losses in the Wild Card round. But Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, and the players believe they've built a winning culture in the blue-collar, oft-beaten down city. They have, and tomorrow is it's biggest test.

"They've been my team forever, since I was a kid," Brown said.

Go Lions.

