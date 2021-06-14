Lineup announced for Meijer Gardens 2021 Summer Concert Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2021 lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been announced and features 28 unique shows.

1,900 general admission tickets will be available for each concert thanks to the state ending capacity restrictions on July 1.

The lineup is as follows:

- Preservation Hall Jazz Band with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 18, $73 presale | $76 member | $78 public

- The Grand Rapids Symphony conducted by Bob Bernhardt, Principal Pops Conductor, July 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

- The Verve Pipe, July 24, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public Collective Soul, July 25, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

- Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 29, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

- Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), August 5, $38 presale | $41 member | $43 public

- Kansas, August 6, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

- Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos, August 8, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

- Harry Connick, Jr. and His Band – Time to Play!, August 9, $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public

- America, August 11, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

- Umphrey’s McGee, August 12, $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public

- Mat Kearney, August 13, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

- Shakey Graves, August 16, $37 presale | $40 member | $42 public

- Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro, August 18, $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public 38

- Special, August 19, $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

- The Beach Boys, August 20, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public Squeeze, August 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

- Ani DiFranco, August 23, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

- Colin Hay of Men at Work, August 26, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

- St. Paul & The Broken Bones, August 27, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public

- Old Crow Medicine Show, August 29, $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public

- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, September 1, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

- Indigo Girls, September 2, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public

- O.A.R., September 9, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

- Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama, September 12, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

- Toad the Wet Sprocket, September 15, $42 presale | $45 member | $47 public

- Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, September 16, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

- Lettuce + Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, September 19, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Gate and show times vary for each concert and that information will be made available here.

Each concert will be held at the Frederick Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, which has undergone significant expansion and improvement since 2018, including terraced lawn seating and views of the garden and its sculptures.

The improvement project also included the completion of the Steve & Amy Van Andel Terraces for sponsor seating, added new support areas for visiting artists, backstage and loading dock improvements and increased the space in the general seating area.

In addition, the Eileen DeVries Concessions Building replaced a previous facility before the 2019 season. Organizers say the new facility’s increased capacity helps with quicker food and beverage service.

This renovation also added new restrooms outside the entry gates for guests waiting in line before concerts.

An expanded plaza area with additional entry gates helps shorten lines and wait times.

Sales to the public begin at 9 a.m. on July 10 on Etix, Meijer Gardens’ new ticketing partner.

No onsite ticket sales will take place, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance. They may also do so by calling 1-800-514-3849.