Linc Up preparing for 2nd Feed the Block

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Linc Up is back with their 2nd mobile food distribution Feed the Block.

The drive-through style event will give food and essentials to families in need on Friday, August 26th.

Distribution will start at 4 p.m. at their building on the corner of Madison Ave. and Hall St. in Grand Rapids, and goes until supplies run out.

Walk-ups are welcome, though families are encouraged to pre-register here.

This year the organization is looking volunteers to help put the whole thing together. You'll be unloading trucks, packing meals, and delivering to families who can't make it to the event.

If you're able to help— sign up here, and if you're able to donate— check the Linc Up website for more details.