'Like you've never seen before': Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party makes Grand Rapids debut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "This is a show like you've never seen before."

That's the promise from Clint Watson, a monster truck driver in this weekend's event at Van Andel Arena.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be making its Grand Rapids debut on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17.

“There's seven of the top trucks that you'll ever see at Monster Trucks here this weekend," Watson said. "We tour together; we run together; we compete against each other every weekend. A lot of us are family. So, you know, a family that races together stays together."

Watson drives a truck named the Bone Shaker, which won't be hard to miss if you look for the one with a giant skull and bones on the front end.

The show is complete with everything you would hope to see at a Monster Trucks event. However, like the name suggests, this one takes it a step further.

"You don't see a lot of crashing cars anymore," Watson said. "That's our main focus. We crash cars; we do it on concrete, no dirt. Then we add the glow party to it. So, you mix all them together and it's a show like you've never seen before in this world."

The event has three shows planned for this weekend: two on Saturday (12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.) and one on Sunday (2:30 p.m.)

