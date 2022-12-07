Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!

Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre.

“We are so very proud of this graduating class and the level of skills, knowledge and compassion these men and women will bring to the communities Life EMS Ambulance serves,” says Founder & President Mark Meijer.

