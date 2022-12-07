Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted at 11:41 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 11:41:27-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!

Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre.

“We are so very proud of this graduating class and the level of skills, knowledge and compassion these men and women will bring to the communities Life EMS Ambulance serves,” says Founder & President Mark Meijer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plan-For-It-960x720-Thurs 2022.jpg

FOX 17 Weather Special