Life EMS ‘kicks back with Koko’ as part of new wellness pilot program

Koko Life EMS Grand Rapids 3.jpg
Paws with a Cause
Koko Life EMS Grand Rapids 3.jpg
Posted at 7:54 PM, Mar 19, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Koko the dog offered up her tail-wagging, cuddly doses of comfort to Life EMS Ambulance associates Tuesday as part of a new wellness pilot program.

Koko Life EMS Grand Rapids 8.jpg

The 55-pound black lab/golden mix is a member of the Paws with a Cause “Visiting PAWS” support team.

Koko made her rounds through Life EMS Ambulance’s Grand Rapids operation Tuesday, giving associates a new way to regroup and relax.

Koko Life EMS Grand Rapids 7.jpg

As part of this new program, Koko will visit with associates twice a month at Life EMS Ambulance’s Grand Rapids facility, along with once a month at the Kalamazoo facility.

“We try to be very intentional with ensuring our associates have various outlets to decompress and relax, and this Visiting PAWS program seems like a perfect fit for our associates,” Life EMS Ambulance President Mark Meijer said. “It’s a wonderful distraction from some of the heavy stuff our team can encounter.”

Koko Life EMS Grand Rapids 1.jpg

“It’s absolutely amazing to have these dogs around and see the joy they can bring,” Paws with a Cause Purposeful Placement Coordinator Kelly Wass added. “She just melts hearts.”

Koko will make her first visit to the Kalamazoo facility on April 4.

