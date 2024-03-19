Life EMS ‘kicks back with Koko’ as part of new wellness pilot program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Koko the dog offered up her tail-wagging, cuddly doses of comfort to Life EMS Ambulance associates Tuesday as part of a new wellness pilot program.

The 55-pound black lab/golden mix is a member of the Paws with a Cause “Visiting PAWS” support team.

Koko made her rounds through Life EMS Ambulance’s Grand Rapids operation Tuesday, giving associates a new way to regroup and relax.

As part of this new program, Koko will visit with associates twice a month at Life EMS Ambulance’s Grand Rapids facility, along with once a month at the Kalamazoo facility.

“We try to be very intentional with ensuring our associates have various outlets to decompress and relax, and this Visiting PAWS program seems like a perfect fit for our associates,” Life EMS Ambulance President Mark Meijer said. “It’s a wonderful distraction from some of the heavy stuff our team can encounter.”

“It’s absolutely amazing to have these dogs around and see the joy they can bring,” Paws with a Cause Purposeful Placement Coordinator Kelly Wass added. “She just melts hearts.”

Koko will make her first visit to the Kalamazoo facility on April 4.

