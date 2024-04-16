Life EMS Ambulance shows off expansion, remodel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week marks National Telecommunicators Week – recognizing the men and women who work in public safety communication centers.

These workers play a vital role in directing first responders to emergencies, and they can’t get it done without the right resources.

That’s why Life EMS Ambulance recently expanded and remodeled its control center, which FOX 17 got an inside look at on Tuesday.

Life EMS serves ten counties in our area and takes around 1,200 calls daily.

The renovated space gives Life EMS even more room for growth.

FOX 17

But, more importantly, it helps to consolidate all the technology Life EMS uses to best deploy its ambulances and save lives.

“There’s heroes behind the scene that you will never see that every day they help deliver a baby or help somebody who’s choking or whatever,” Life EMS Ambulance President Mark Meijer said. “These kind of are the unsung heroes that you’d never see but play a critical role.”

Life EMS recognized one of its employees with a Heartsaver award at Tuesday’s open house.

Nick Heinrich helped save a child from choking by guiding the child’s parents through the situation over the phone before first responders could get there.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube