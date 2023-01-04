Let it snow! Downtown installation celebrates diversity, winter fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In front of DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, several wooden and whimsical characters are enjoying the winter weather.

The characters, standing seven feet tall and depicting kids of diverse backgrounds, are part of an installation featured in the City of Grand Rapids' annual World of Winter.

Sabo PR

"Frozen Fun" was created by artist Chris Dudley, a children's book illustrator and Grand Rapids.

To make the series of five wooden cutouts, Dudley by his daughter, Araya, who also works as an artist.

Sabo PR

The father-daughter team launched the project thanks to a grant from DGRI and the City of Grand Rapids.

The installation went up Wednesday morning and can be enjoyed alongside the other installations going up as a part of World of Winter.

Sabo PR

For mor