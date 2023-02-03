Lawsuit claims LMCU employee was fired for organizing a union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lawsuit has been filed against Lake Michigan Credit Union after an employee claims he was fired for leading workers in their effort to unionize.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced Friday it has filed an unfair labor practice charge against LMCU.

The lawsuit comes after the LMCU Workers Alliance secured a historic union election last month.

The lead organizer of the LMCU Workers Alliance was Ivan Diaz, a member services representative who worked at the credit union’s South Division branch and also serves as a Kent County Commissioner.

The lawsuit claims Diaz was fired for his participation in the labor union “in order to discourage union activities and/or membership.”

“My termination proves just how critical a union is for LMCU workers. LMCU’s move to terminate me was a weak attempt at a scare tactic targeting my colleagues and comes right out of the union-busting playbook. This is not the first time LMCU has singled me out for union organizing, and I am confident that the NLRB will recognize that and hold the credit union accountable for its illegal action,” said Diaz. “In the meantime, I want to be clear that my termination will not stop me from ensuring that workers at the South Division branch have a collective voice and a seat at the table. We will enforce our labor rights wherever necessary to ensure a better working environment for both our members and our staff.”

According to CWA, workers at the LMCU South Division branch have formed a petition asking the credit union to revoke Diaz’s termination and ensure other employees won’t be fired for their involvement in union organizing.

The CWA claims this is not the first time LMCU has targeted Diaz for his role in organizing the union.

CWA says following the public announcement in December that workers were organizing a union, LMCU’s senior vice president of talent sent letters to workers acknowledging Diaz’s leadership role in organizing the union and calling into question his motives.

According to CWA, the letter reads in part: “I have been asking myself how and why a union organizing drive got started in the first place[...] I have a theory. It is public knowledge that Ivan is heading the union drive. That is his right. However, what is his true motivation? In my opinion, Ivan has political aspirations within the Democrat Party[...] In Ivan’s case, I think he is championing this union drive to enhance his resume to win union endorsements, thereby advancing his political aspirations within the Democrat Party[...] Is Ivan championing his cause or your cause? I think the former.”

