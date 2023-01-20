LaughFest 2023 tickets now on sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tickets for Gilda’s LaughFest 2023 are now on sale!

Some of the acts performing include Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, The Clean Comedy Showcase with six nationally touring comedians, D.J. Demers, Daphnique Springs, and Mike Vecchione.

Other events announced include LaughFest: Night at the Museum, LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars, Karajokee, Pop Scholars, River City Improv and The Dirt Show.

Capping off the Festival, Gilda’s Club will hold the Red Door Gala on March 16th at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Charlie Berens, comedian, host and Emmy award-winning journalist will return to West Michigan to perform at the event. Berens is the creator of the viral comedic news series Manitowoc Minute and is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die. He also hosts the Discovery + show, Dark Side Of.

Tickets are for sale through LaughFest's website.

Laughfest runs from March 8-12.

Donations raised at the gala support the free emotional health services offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids for anyone on a cancer or grief journey. Ticket and sponsorship information on the Red Door Gala can be found here.

