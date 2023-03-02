Latino domestic violence victims, law enforcement works to bridge gap at community roundtable

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Immigrant victims of crime got a chance to speak with law enforcement in Kent County during a first of its kind event on Wednesday.

Puertas Abiertas, a nonprofit which offers therapy and other support services to Latino domestic violence victims in West Michigan, organized it.

During the round table, their clients asked questions about law enforcement procedures and the court system to representatives from the Grand Rapids Police Department, Wyoming Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, who then answered.

Some of the questions included how to report a crime, if someone’s language or legal status would affect their ability do that, and what to do if their child becomes involved in a gang.

“We want to show the Latino community that there are organizations there to help them,” said Andrea Inostroza, founder of Puertas Abiertas. “[That they should] not be afraid because they’re going to lose their children or they are going to take their place to they’re going to be deported.”

Inostroza says her organization wanted to give their clients a voice and help area agencies better connect with the people they serve.

“Oftentimes they come from cultures where someone who's wearing a uniform is not necessarily there to help you,” said Catherine Villanueva. “A lot of times, they're also the person who's going to harm you. So, we want to have this so that they understand that the police, and their job here, is actually to maintain community safety.”

Villanueva sits on Puertas Abiertas’ board and used to represent immigrant victims of crime.

She says immigrants often hesitate to report their experience.

For example, someone once called to tell her about the sexual abuse of a six-year-old in a workplace, but was too afraid of filing a complaint for fear of not being able to take care of their children.

“When perpetrators feel that they can get away with these things, they are more likely to repeat those crimes, especially if there's no accountability,” said Villanueva. “Everything that happens with immigrants, when they're not reporting crimes, that affects all of us and affects all of our security.”

Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt agrees.

He described Wednesday’s event as an important step in making the area safer.

“It truly is about the community that we’re serving and meeting the community where they’re at,” said DeWitt. “Trying to bridge the gap with new Americans, refugees with law enforcement is extremely important. Everyone has different experiences and it was important that we educate them while living in the United States, and specifically Kent County, that this is how law enforcement can help you and you shouldn’t be afraid.”

Puertas Abiertas hopes to hold more events with other community organizations and their clients in the future.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

