Lansing man admits to conspiring to provide material support to ISIS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lansing man admitted to trying to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, aka ISIS.

United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced that Mohamed Haji pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Haji is one of three people who pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material to ISIS. Muse Muse and Mohamud Muse pleaded guilty to the same crime in January 2020.

Muse Muse was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport after checking in for a flight to the first of a series of destinations on his way to Somalia with the goal of joining ISIS. The Department of Justice says Haji and a man named Mohamud Muse picked up money to provide Muse Muse the funds to travel to Somalia. Shortly after the arrest of Muse Muse, Mohamud Muse and Mohamed Haji were arrested.

All three men admitted to pledging their allegiance to ISIS in recorded videos, and planned to meet with an Isis fighter in Somalia.

Muse, Mohamud Muse, and Haji were indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization the Department of Justice reports.

Haji will be sentenced on Sept. 22 and will face a maximum of 20 years in prison.