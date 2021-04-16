Lane closures planned for part of US-131 on April 24 & 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is notifying the public of scheduled road closures on US-131 next weekend.
MDOT says the closures will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24 and April 25, citing construction between I-96 and Franklin Street on US-131.
We’re told the following ramps will also be closed:
- WB I-196 to NB US-131
- Franklin Street to NB US-131
- Pearl Street to NB US-131
- Leonard Street to NB US-131 (Saturday)
- Ann Street to SB US-131 (Saturday)
