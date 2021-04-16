Watch
Lane closures planned for part of US-131 on April 24 & 25

file photo
Road Closed Sign
Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 16, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is notifying the public of scheduled road closures on US-131 next weekend.

MDOT says the closures will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24 and April 25, citing construction between I-96 and Franklin Street on US-131.

We’re told the following ramps will also be closed:

  • WB I-196 to NB US-131
  • Franklin Street to NB US-131
  • Pearl Street to NB US-131
  • Leonard Street to NB US-131 (Saturday)
  • Ann Street to SB US-131 (Saturday)

Click here for updates on this construction project and others.

