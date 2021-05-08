Lake Michigan Credit Union announces annual scholarship winners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union has announced the winners of the 2020-2021 Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship.

We’re told the essay topic for this year’s scholarship asked participants to describe a typical day in their lives from the previous year.

LMCU says essays were judged for their creativity, originality and clarity.

The credit union has named the following recipients as this year’s winners:

Kaia Cooper (Ravenna High School)

Lydia Derks (Traverse City West Senior High School)

Lynlee Derrick (Forest Hills Central High School)

Katie Donahue (St. Francis High School)

Alayah Dudley (Jenison International Academy)

Annie Garcia (Okemos High School)

Jordan Hochman (Community School of Naples)

Ashley Kluting (Coopersville High School)

Yzabella Lab (Lakewood High School)

Sydney Osterberg (Rockford High School)

Madeline Peoples (Comstock Park High School)

Annabelle Rickert (Thornapple Kellogg High School)

Rachel Schenck (Forest Hills Central High School)

Elaiyna Schwartzkopf (Calvary Baptist Academy)

Katelyn Turner (Zeeland East High School)

Livvie VanEss (East Grand Rapids High School)

Grace VanZanten (iCademy Global)

Reagan Voetberg (Portage Central High School)

Joey Whitmore (Rockford High School)

Daphne Yaman (Mattawan High School)

"This year's competition was one of the toughest yet,” says Community Relations Manager Alexis Ream. “We want to congratulate this year's scholarship recipients and the class of 2021 for their determination, perseverance and success, both in and out of the classroom."

We’re told each winner will receive $2,000 in scholarships.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube